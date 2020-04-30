Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Yorkshire pays birthday tribute to Colonel Tom Moore
A Wakefield-born poet has penned a poem to pay tribute to Colonel Tom Moore on his 100th birthday.
The war veteran has captured the nation's heart after raising more than £31m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.
In his native Yorkshire dialect, Ben Taylor, a Royal Navy petty officer, said: "So from me sir, firstly, 'ay up. I know now tha's residing in t'south.
"It might be nice for thee to hear happy birthday come out on a Yorkshireman's mouth."
-
30 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-52492028/coronavirus-yorkshire-pays-birthday-tribute-to-colonel-tom-mooreRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window