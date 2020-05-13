Video

From Jailhouse Rock to A Little Less Conversation one Elvis impersonator has been doing his best to keep his neighbours entertained during lockdown.

Tony Skingle, from Scarborough, has been donning his full gear and heading out onto his lawn on Saturday evenings to deliver a string of hits in a socially-distanced way.

Tony says he's received thousands of comments on social media from around the world and says he just likes to "make people happy".