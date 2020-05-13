Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Scarborough Elvis tribute lawn show
From Jailhouse Rock to A Little Less Conversation one Elvis impersonator has been doing his best to keep his neighbours entertained during lockdown.
Tony Skingle, from Scarborough, has been donning his full gear and heading out onto his lawn on Saturday evenings to deliver a string of hits in a socially-distanced way.
Tony says he's received thousands of comments on social media from around the world and says he just likes to "make people happy".
-
13 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-52650648/coronavirus-scarborough-elvis-tribute-lawn-showRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window