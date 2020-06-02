Long queues at McDonald's as drive-thru re-opens

Video

Fast food fans have queued up in their droves to get a taste of McDonald's near Scarborough.

Motorists reported long queues near the branch close to Eastfield, outside the seaside town, as the restaurant chain opened up a number of drive-thru operations across the country.

The chain had previously re-opened a selection of sites in London and the south of England, but today opened scores more restaurants across the country to drive-thru customers.