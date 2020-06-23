Media player
Coronavirus: Army recruits return to training
Soldiers sent home during lockdown have returned to Catterick Garrison to complete their training.
New rules, such as 2m distancing during drills and splitting the soldiers into small teams, mean the recruits have now been able to return to the military base.
Col Andy Hadfield, Infantry Training Centre commandant, said : "We've put 2m at least between each soldier in training.
"It looks a bit strange but we're gradually getting used to it."
