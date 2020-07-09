Giant sand art encourages social distancing

Media player
Whitby sand mural promotes social distancing
A giant sand mural has been created to remind people of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Art collective Sand In Your Eye created the work, which lasted for two hours before being washed away by the tide, on the beach in Whitby, North Yorkshire.
One of the artists behind the piece, Jamie Wardley said: "The sand drawing is a stark reminder that the virus is still with us and that we must try and adhere to hygiene and social distancing measures to keep ourselves and others safe."
09 Jul 2020
