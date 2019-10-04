The wife of a man with young onset dementia has spoken about how difficult the coronavirus restrictions have been for people with the condition.

Linda Barnes looks after her husband Ken, who is 58 years old, at their home in Knaresborough in North Yorkshire.

She said: "Ken has only got limited time and we felt that Covid very much robbed us of that time."

Mrs Barnes first opened up about her husband's dementia diagnosis last year and said a local charity helped them to stay positive.

However, her husband's weekly activities were stopped due to coronavirus restrictions earlier this year.