Covid: Harrogate Nightingale hospital 'ready when needed'
The medical director of one of the NHS Nightingale hospitals has said they're an "insurance policy".
The Nightingale site in Harrogate is currently on standby in case maximum capacity is reached in the region's hospitals.
Dr Yvette Oade said: "You only draw on your insurance policies when things have not worked to plan.
"Right now the hospital isn't needed, our colleagues are doing a great job around the region."
- Published
- 25 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- York & North Yorkshire