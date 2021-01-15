York Hospital: Covid intensive care 'my scariest ever experience'
A York Hospital patient says being in intensive care with Covid-19 was the "scariest thing" he'd ever experienced.
John Hutton, 63, has been in hospital for 48 days with the virus and is now on a recovery ward.
The hospital is at its busiest point in the pandemic so far, with the lead Covid-19 consultant predicting the hospital will be full in a fortnight.
