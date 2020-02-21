A 21-year-old is attempting to become the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean.

Jasmine Harrison, from Thirsk in North Yorkshire, is rowing 3,000 miles from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

She has been alone in her boat since setting off in December, but does have a satellite phone which she uses to ring her family.

Her mother, Susan, said she worries about her daughter, but usually hears from her once a day.

Jasmine added: "They always say the loneliness is the biggest issue, but I've not really found that - or not found it yet."