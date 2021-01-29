Work to install a new lifting flood gate at York's Foss flood barrier has been completed by the Environment Agency.

The old gate was replaced on Thursday as part of a £38m upgrade to the barrier and pumping station, promised to reduce flood risk for 1,200 homes.

Installation of the new 18-tonne gate, which is 28ft (8.5m) tall, was paused due to high water levels during Storm Christoph.