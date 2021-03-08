A North Yorkshire woman has held her husband's hand for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pat Docherty is now able to visit her husband Howie, who has vascular dementia, at his care home after England's lockdown rules changed.

From 8 March one nominated person can now visit care homes as long as they have PPE and have tested negative for Covid-19.

Mrs Docherty said: "There's light at the end of the tunnel. Tomorrow's going to be better."