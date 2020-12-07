Starling murmurations have been spotted regularly in North Yorkshire over the last few weeks.

The birds group together and swirl around to protect themselves from predators, which creates an "amazing natural spectacle" in the sky.

Luke Phillips, from the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), said: "This is a mass gathering that you see in the sky, it's the most fantastic thing to watch."

"The last year or so, with all the lockdowns and people being restricted with where they can go, people have connected much deeper with nature."