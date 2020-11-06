A hospital consultant who has spent the past year treating coronavirus patients has admitted she is now close to breaking point.

Dr Kim Chandler is the Covid-19 lead at York Hospital and is part of a team battling against the effects of the disease.

The hospital now has only one ward for Covid-positive patients - down from seven at the height of the pandemic.

Dr Chandler said: "I have lots of flashbacks and memories of how awful it has been on here at times and it does play on your mind."