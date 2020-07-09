A huge sand drawing of a seal besieged by plastic has been created to launch a nationwide beach clean-up campaign.

The 164ft (50m) artwork was created at Cayton Bay in North Yorkshire in a bid to highlight the impact of plastic pollution on marine wildlife.

Campaigners Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) said they hoped it would mobilise people to clean up their local areas.

The marine conservation charity said research it had commissioned suggested more than half of 2,000 British adults surveyed had seen more plastic on UK beaches than wildlife.