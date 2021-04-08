The scaffolding is finally coming down after the end of a £2.1m restoration project on one of Yorkshire's most historic landmarks.

The Grade II-listed Ribblehead Viaduct, which is 104 ft (32m) high, opened in 1875 and carries the Settle to Carlisle railway line.

Network Rail said engineers needed to re-point eroded mortar joints and replace broken stones on all 24 arches which span the 1,318 ft (402m) long structure.

The team has worked on the project throughout the winter months.