York Minster's bells were rung 99 times in honour of each year of the Duke of Edinburgh's life as tributes flooded in from across Yorkshire after his death.

The tolling of the minster bells started at 15:00 BST, following the announcement of Prince Philip's death at about midday.

The Archbishop of York, the Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell, paid tribute to "a remarkable man", adding the duke had "lived a life of service to his country".

Flags were also flown at half-mast across Yorkshire in tribute to Prince Philip.