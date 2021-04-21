Hundreds of thousands of trees are being planted near Skipton in North Yorkshire.

More than 200,000 saplings have been planted at the Broughton Hall Estate after the owner pledged to give over a third of its land to trees.

It's believed to be the biggest tree planting scheme in the country over the last winter.

Roger Tempest, the owner of Broughton Hall, said: "I've heard so much about the reasons not to do things... I wanted to do it and just get it done."