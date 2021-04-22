Residents at a Harrogate care home say they are angry they have to isolate for 14 days due to Covid rules if they leave the site to meet people.

As lockdown eases, they say they feel they are being unfairly left behind.

Nick Moxon, who lives in the home, said: "It's given our confidence such a knock."

The Department for Health and Social Care said the Covid guidelines "would be kept under review".