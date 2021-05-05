A tall duck has become an internet sensation after going viral on social media.

Long Boi, who lives on the University of York campus, has amassed more than 23,000 followers on social media site Instagram.

The duck, which is a Mallard/Indian Runner Cross, became famous after a post on the Reddit website incorrectly described him as "the tallest mallard duck to have ever lived... over 1m tall".

Zoe Duffin, who runs Long Boi's Instagram account, said the duck, was a "campus celebrity" and actually stood at about 70cm.

She added: "We believed that he had been dumped as an unwanted pet.

"We started feeding and taking photos of him, coining the name Long Boi due to his tall stature!

"We did feel a bit sorry for him, as he didn't fit in with all the other ducks and was being shunned by them, he seemed quite lonely.

"Over time he's grown quite a following with York students, he's quite a campus celebrity, and has since flourished and integrated with the other waterfowl."