A family of foxes has been entertaining residents at a neurological rehabilitation centre in York.

Staff at the Woodlands centre installed cameras so people being cared for there could enjoy watching the animals.

Dr Marina Platts, from the centre, said: "I think it's really nice to give the patients something to bring them together."

One resident who had watched the pups in action said: "I didn't manage to get any photographs, but it's great seeing it."

Another patient said watching the foxes thrive "was just so nice to see".