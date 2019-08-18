A bus-mad seven-year-old is using his favourite form of transport to raise money for a good cause close to his heart.

Kieran Dube, from Scarborough, will be doing a sponsored bus ride later this year in aid of Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The youngster has a severe form of brittle bone disease and broke his leg earlier this year.

He was treated at the hospital and now wants to raise money on their behalf.

Kieran's mother Rachel said the staff in Sheffield were "fabulous" with her son.

She added: "We want to say thank you back to them."