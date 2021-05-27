Nine people were found in an uninsured and unroadworthy car during a police traffic stop.

The passengers and driver were crammed into a five-seater Skoda Octavia near Malton in North Yorkshire earlier this month.

Despite two doors not opening on the hatchback, there were five passengers on the back seat and two women in the boot.

Police footage showed people crawling out of the car which officers said would have cause "utter carnage" should it have crashed.