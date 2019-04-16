Farmers and rural workers are able to access formal help with emotional support and mental health issues for the first time at this year's Great Yorkshire Show.

A hub at the event, which takes place in Harrogate from 13-16 July, includes representatives from Samaritans and the Farmer Safety Foundation.

Richard Betton, a farmer in the north of England, said: "Mental health issues have been quite extreme for a lot of farmers because, at the best of times, they don't have as much social contact outside the family.

"This year with everything that's going on in the background with Brexit, with trade deals, we've got nobody to talk it over with."