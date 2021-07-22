BBC News

Scarborough beach day trips for Barrowcliff estate children

Some children on the Barrowcliff estate in Scarborough say they've never been to the beach, despite it being just one mile away.

A community centre is helping them to experience the seaside by taking them on day trips.

Kimmie Avison, CEO of the Gallows Close Centre, said: "We offer a safe place for these children to come. Without it we could see a rise in anti-social behaviour."

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
York & North Yorkshire