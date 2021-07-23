Pro skateboarder Tony Hawk backs campaign to save North Yorkshire skate ramp
Pro skateboarder Tony Hawk has offered support to a campaign trying to save a skate ramp in North Yorkshire.
Ryan Swaine has been campaigning since March 2021 to save the rare halfpipe ramp at the skate park in Norton-on-Derwent, near Malton.
Mr Hawk said he "fully backed" the campaign and said Norton Town Council should be working to help save the ramp.
The town council has voted to stop a second phase of renovating the ramp, citing health and safety concerns.
