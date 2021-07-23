Pro skateboarder Tony Hawk has offered support to a campaign trying to save a skate ramp in North Yorkshire.

Ryan Swaine has been campaigning since March 2021 to save the rare halfpipe ramp at the skate park in Norton-on-Derwent, near Malton.

Mr Hawk said he "fully backed" the campaign and said Norton Town Council should be working to help save the ramp.

The town council has voted to stop a second phase of renovating the ramp, citing health and safety concerns.