'I proved them wrong'

John Noble was told he would not be able to have a "normal life" after a car accident left him with severe brain injuries.

But after six years of recovery, the 26-year-old is helping to run a holiday park in North Yorkshire.

Dozens of reviews from guests praise John, who is primed to take over from his dad, for his customer service skills.

He says he has proved wrong those who said he would not be able to walk, talk, or eat again.