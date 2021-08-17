Long Covid: 'Even making my lunch is a challenge'

A North Yorkshire woman said she is still suffering from the effects of Covid-19 more than a year after catching the virus.

Katy Egerton, 36, from Knaresborough, fell ill in March 2020 and thought she had recovered after 10 days of feeling unwell, but three months later her hair started to fall out and she was taken to hospital.

She said: "Before Covid I was unstoppable, full of energy, just made the most of every day of my life.

"Now I get exhausted if I'm on my feet for longer than five minutes, even making my own lunch is a challenge."

She said she remains positive about the future but "strongly advises" people to get vaccinated.

According to the NHS, symptoms of long Covid include, extreme tiredness, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, chest pain or tightness, problems with memory and concentration ("brain fog"), changes to taste and smell, joint pain.

