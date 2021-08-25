Claudia Lawrence: Mum in 'utter shock' at new search
The mother of missing Claudia Lawrence has said she has "prayed daily for answers" to her daughter's disappearance.
Joan Lawrence was speaking after police investigating her daughter's suspected murder said they were searching gravel pits at Sand Hutton, near York.
The 35-year-old's disappearance has remained a mystery since she failed to turn up for work at the University of York in March 2009.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- York & North Yorkshire