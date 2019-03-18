A lake has been drained by police investigating the suspected murder of York chef Claudia Lawrence.

The lake at Sand Hutton, near York, in North Yorkshire, has been the focus of police attention since new searches for the missing chef began on 24 August.

Ms Lawrence has not been seen since she failed to turn up for work at the University of York in March 2009.

A number of people have been questioned in connection with her disappearance, but no charges have ever been brought.