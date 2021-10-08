A police boss who said women "need to be streetwise" about arrest powers after the Sarah Everard case says he will not resign over his comments.

North Yorkshire commissioner Philip Allott was criticised after saying Ms Everard never should have "submitted" to arrest by killer Wayne Couzens.

Speaking to BBC Look North, he said he would continue to "carry through the mandate I was elected to do".

Mr Allott once again apologised for the comments, which he wished to retract.