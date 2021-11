A Michelin-starred restaurant in North Yorkshire has been "reduced to ashes" after a fire overnight.

Firefighters were called to The Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley, at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday, with the thatched roof on fire.

Posting on Twitter, the restaurant said: "It's been a long night so far…..I'm afraid we won't be open for a while as we are reduced to ashes with The Star on fire and still burning".