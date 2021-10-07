BBC News

Heart attack patient concerned over Yorkshire ambulance delays

A heart attack patient who was advised to get a lift to hospital or face a long wait for an ambulance has spoken about his concerns.

Graham Reagan, from near Malton in North Yorkshire, said he was worried about the impact on patients with potentially life-threatening conditions.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was under "significant pressure", adding that staff were doing their best to respond as quickly as possible to all emergencies.

York & North Yorkshire