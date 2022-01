A former supermarket worker who swapped the aisles for YouTube stardom has described his success as "surreal".

James Howard, known online as FriendlyMachine, has millions of subscribers to his videos about the Fortnite game.

The 23-year-old, from Whitby, works 80-hour weeks on his channel, but says he does not mind as it is something he loves doing.

Video created by Adam Clarkson