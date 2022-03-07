A man from North Yorkshire has praised the effort of people working in refugee camps on the Polish-Ukranian border amid what he described as "harrowing" scenes.

Rob Harland travelled from Thirsk to Ukraine to bring his wife back to the UK and has stayed on in Poland to provide support.

He said he had been reduced to tears at times by what he has seen but paid tribute to the "absolutely amazing" effort of those providing support.

According to the United Nations, more than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion.