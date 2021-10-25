Generations of children in a Yorkshire coastal resort have been entertained by the story of Hairy Bob's Cave, but can fact be separated from legend?

The boulder, near Scarborough's Marine Drive, has a door and two windows carved into it - though who carved it has long been a mystery.

Scarborough resident Ant Springall has investigated the true origins of the legend and says while not accurate, the local stories should be cherished.

