A giant sand drawing was created in Scarborough to highlight young people's worries at the loss of UK wildlife.

The 164ft (50m) artwork on South Bay beach combined an oak leaf, curlew, salmon and beaver over a map of the UK and Ireland.

Created by artists Sand in Your Eye, the image was made ahead of global eco event Earth Hour on Saturday.

It was later washed away by the tide which its creators said symbolised the decline of animals and nature.

The drawing was a joint project by Sand in Your Eye, the RSPB and UK Youth for Nature.