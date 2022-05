A Yorkshire pub owner said rising energy costs mean he is having to put improvement plans on hold and focus solely on keeping his business afloat.

Graham Usher, who manages the The Inn South Stainley, said next year's bill will increase by 127%, which is about £62,000.

He said: "Where do you find £62,000 from, in a small business? We can't just increase everything, just to absorb the cost."