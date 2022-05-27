Two ram-raiders who were caught in the act as they robbed a Spar shop have been jailed.

The pair caused about £10,000 worth of damage by driving a Volkswagen Golf into the shop on Falsgrave Road, Scarborough, at 02:15 BST on 7 March.

David John Marsh, 50, of no fixed abode, and Martin Leo Duffy, 42, of Scalby Road, Scarborough, both pleaded guilty to burglary at York Crown Court.

Marsh was given a two-year sentence and Duffy was jailed for 22 months.