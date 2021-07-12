The mother of an 11-year-old girl with long Covid said she just wants her daughter back to her normal, active self.

Freya from North Yorkshire says she feels tired all the time and gets headaches, backaches and rashes and has to use a wheelchair.

An estimated 117,000 children aged under 16 in the UK have suffered from long Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Before getting the coronavirus she was a keen footballer and took part in dancing shows. Her mum Emma said: "We just want the old Freya back."