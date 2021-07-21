A North Yorkshire GP says sea swimming helped him recover after nearly dying from a head injury.

Dr Graham Croft, who has worked in Staithes for 30 years, broke his neck and suffered a bleed on the brain after falling over a garden hose at his home in May 2020.

While he was recovering, he started swimming at Runswick Bay in Scarborough.

He said: "Now, I can swim for an hour in the bay whereas before I could hardly stand up.

"It has made a massive difference to my recovery."