Village's eggy celebrations ratchet up tension

A rural village had a cracking time at their annual get together, which included the Yorkshire Open Egg Throwing Championships and egg Russian roulette.

Hinderwell, near Scarborough in North Yorkshire, has held a gala for decades.

But the egg-based fun was brought in to help swell visitor numbers and village coffers.

Gala day compère, Phil Nedley, said visitors had attended from afar as Leeds and Sheffield.

England footballer Beth Mead, who is from the village, won the first competition in 2015.