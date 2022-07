Water has returned to Aysgarth Falls in the Yorkshire Dales.

The popular waterfall attraction on the River Ure dried up during the heatwave in July.

A Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority spokesman said the lack of water was a "staggering sight but not unusual".

Keith Pritchard, a volunteer, said: "The water levels are very low at the moment, in particular the upper falls has been reduced to just a trickle."