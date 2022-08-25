Farmers in North Yorkshire say consumers should expect to pay more at the checkout for their food.

Rebecca Wilson told the BBC that it was "anyone's guess" how much prices may continue to rise.

Ms Wilson said if costs to shoppers matched increased on-farm costs, then the rise would be "monumental".

Martin Muir said farmers like him needed the cost of beef and lamb to increase to cover their extra costs in producing the meat.

Ian Martin said farming was long-term occupation with people needing to think years ahead.

He said: "We are just in limbo land at the moment."