Cost of living: Education secretary on energy bill help for schools
The government's education secretary has said he understands the budget worries schools have due to the energy crisis.
During a visit to York, political correspondent James Vincent asked Kit Malthouse about the money concerns a head teacher had shared with BBC Yorkshire.
Discussing the government's support package for businesses, Mr Malthouse said: "[Schools] are planning for the worst but they had to hope for the best and happily, that is what's happened today."