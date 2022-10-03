A North Yorkshire runner has set a new Guinness World Record after running the London Marathon dressed as a unicorn.

Harrogate's Jeremie Maillard is now the fastest male to be dressed as a mythical creature to complete the 26.2-mile (42.2km) race, recording a time of three hours and 26 minutes.

The father-of-three said his daughter loved unicorns and the record was a bonus.

"I did practise round Harrogate, so the locals must have thought there was a unicorn on the run," he joked.