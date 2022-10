A children's social care worker has spoken about the difficulties she faces in her day-to-day job.

Jess Markwart, who has worked in children's social care for 16 years, said she is regularly sworn at and some of her colleagues have been assaulted.

She said: "Every social worker I've met, they've always wanted to go in and do the best that they can.

"There will never be a day where we don't have an emergency."