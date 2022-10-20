A man who drove a stolen car at more than 100mph (160km/h) in a police pursuit while the owner's pet dog was still in the vehicle has been jailed.

Nicholas Oakland, 30, took the Range Rover from outside a shop in Acomb, York, on 24 February.

Police eventually used a stinger to stop the car and arrest him. The dog escaped but died a few weeks later.

At York Crown Court on Thursday, Oakland, of Cecilia Place, was jailed for 19 months and banned from driving.