Several eggs were thrown towards King Charles and the Queen Consort as they arrived at Mickelgate Bar in York.

The royals were being welcomed by city leaders when a person threw several eggs, all of which missed before Charles and Camilla were ushered away.

Booing could be heard before loud cheers and cries of "God save the King" erupted from the crowd.

A man has since been detained by police in connection with the incident.