Hollywood legend Raquel Welch, who has died aged 82, visited North Yorkshire in 1991 to see her son marry the daughter of local cricket legend Fred Trueman.

Asked what she thought of the county, she replied: "It's some of the most beautiful countryside I have ever seen."

In a career spanning over five decades, Welch appeared in more than 30 movies and 50 television shows, including her role as a bikini-clad cavewoman in the 1966 film One Million Years B.C.

The star passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning after a brief illness, her manager said.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.