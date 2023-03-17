A dedicated father who took a photo every day for the first 21 years of his son's life has said it has been "a joy" to capture his child growing up.

Ian McLeod, from Harrogate, wanted to make sure he did not forget a moment of Cory's childhood, so picked up his camera and started snapping.

Cory, now 30, took over picture duties nine years ago to continue the project.

"It would be pretty cool to see birth to death, so I'm just going to keep going until the end," Cory said.